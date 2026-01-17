<p>Bidar: Senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Congress">Congress</a> leader and freedom fighter Bheemanna Khandre, who passed away at 102 due to age-related ailments, was a popular figure in Kalyana <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Karnataka">Karnataka </a>region. He played an important role in public life. </p><p>The former president of Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha contributed immensely for the development of education and cooperative sector, apart from working hard to spread the Vachanas literature penned by the 12th century Sharanas. </p><p>Khandre, who was influenced by socialist ideologists Jayaprakash Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and Ashok Mehta, imbibed that same spirit and lived his life accordingly. </p>.Former minister and veteran Lingayat leader Bheemanna Khandre passes away at 102.<p>He stood up against the atrocities of the Razakars, a paramilitary force of the Hyderabad Nizams, and plunged into the struggle against them. </p><p>He entered into public life in 1953 as the first elected president of the Bhalki Municipality. </p><p>Later, he became the district Congress president and was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly four times from Bhalki in 1962, 1967, 1978 and 1983. He also served as MLC in 1988 and 1994.</p><p>Khandre was the transport minister in the cabinet of Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily from 1992 to 1994. Later, he took charge of the All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha after retiring from active politics. </p><p>As the top authority, he toured the country and launched the first membership drive for the Mahasabha and gave new impetus to the activities of the organisation in Bengaluru by opening its office on Palace Road. </p><p>He played an important role in the Karnataka unification movement along with Lingayakya Channabasava Pattaddevaru, Jayadevitai Ligade, and Prabhurao Kambaliwale. </p>.Over 9,000 deaths due to respiratory diseases in Delhi, overall mortality rate goes up. <p>Khandre had a soft-natured, strict and self-respecting personality. </p><p>"He was always at the forefront of any pro-people struggle. He became known to the people through the struggle against the Razakars, the seed movement, and the struggle against the implementation of the Havanur report. He did not have the nature of compromising politics. He treated everyone with love and respect", retired principal Vitthaldas Pyage said.</p><p>Khandre also served as the president of Shanti Vardhak Education Society and founded two two sugar factories under co-operative sector.</p><p>He had served as chairman of Bidar Sahakara Sakkare Karkhane for 12 years and was the executive member of National Federation of Co-operative Sugar Factories.</p><p><strong>Last rites</strong></p><p>Holiday was declared for all the schools and colleges in Kalaburagi district on Saturday to pay tribute to the former minister Bheemanna Khandre.</p><p>Arrangements were made to serve food at various places for the people who had arrived from various parts of the region to pay last respect to him. </p><p>The mortal remains of Bhimanna Khandre have been kept for public viewing at his residence in Gandhi Ganj of Bhalki town. </p><p>The final rites will be performed at Shantidham near Chikalachanda village on the outskirts of Bhalki, next to the tomb of Bhimanna Khandre's wife, late Lakshmibai on Saturday evening as per Veerashaiva Lingayat tradition.</p><p>Various religious heads including Channaveer Shivacharya of Harakud, Basavalinga Pattaddevaru of Bhalki Hiremath, Gurubasava Pattaddevaru, Dingaleshwara Swamiji of Balehosur, Murugharajendra Swamiji of Mugulakhoda-Jidga Mutt, Basava Samiti president Aravind Jatti, Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan, several political leaders visited Bhalki for taking last glimpse of the veteran Congress leader. </p>