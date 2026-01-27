Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

‘Big people from all parties involved in illegal sand extraction’: Karnataka HM Parameshwara

'This is an embarrassing situation,' Parameshwara said while replying to a question by Devadurga JD(S) MLA Karemma Nayak.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 12:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 12:37 IST
Karnataka NewsJD(S)G Parameshwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us