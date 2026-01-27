<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday told the Assembly that “big people from all parties” are involved in illegal sand mining, a candid admission that came days after a woman lawmaker was ‘threatened’ by mafiosi in the Raichur district. </p><p>“This is an embarrassing situation,” Parameshwara said while replying to a question by Devadurga JD(S) MLA Karemma Nayak. </p><p>“Which leader is involved? Who's leading it? I won't get into that. It's a big business. Big people are involved. Big people from all parties are involved,” the minister said on illegal sand mining. </p><p>Last week, Karemma lodged a complaint against the ‘sand mafia’ for threatening her. </p>.Karnataka: Prison committee suggests reforms, implementation remains key.<p>“I say this with pain...I've been honestly fighting against illegal sand mining, but it hasn’t been possible,” Karemma said. “They [mafia] come to my house and threaten me. I'm a woman MLA. What action is the government taking? Those who came to threaten me did a press conference where two cops were deployed.”</p><p>Karemma said illegal sand mining was rampant in Raichur. She said sand from the Krishna river is being mined. “I get calls from people that farmers’ crops are being affected because of dust. Women feel unsafe to step out. No action was taken even after I spoke to the authorities,” she said. </p><p>The MLA said the government floated tenders for extraction and supply of sand, but the bids have not been opened. “Illegal mining means money,” she said. </p><p>Parameshwara assured Karemma that no harm would come to her. “We’re here to protect you,” he said. </p><p>The minister said sand mining was not confined to Devadurga. “It's been happening across the state for many years,” he said. </p><p>The mines & geology department, Parameshwara said, follows the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. “They have a committee comprising officials and the police. When a complaint is filed, the police take action,” he said. </p><p>“There’s a separate Sand Task Force. Sometimes there are lapses. We’ll see to it that they work properly,” Parameshwara said. “There’s no question of us compromising on this, but we can't stop this in one day.”</p><p>Speaker UT Khader said none should have the courage to threaten an MLA.</p><p>“This wouldn’t have happened if the local inspector had done his job.”<br>Senior BJP lawmaker S Suresh Kumar urged Parameshwara to launch an operation to clean up the Raichur district. </p>