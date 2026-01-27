<p>Bengaluru: Koramangala police have registered two separate FIRs after employees of a cash management service firm allegedly fled with Rs 1.38 crore cash instead of depositing it in the respective ATMs. </p><p>Police suspect the group operated in two seperate teams. Both the FIRs were registered on January 19, following complaints by representatives of Hitachi Payment Service Private Ltd. </p><p>According to the first FIR, the suspects — Praveen, Dhanasheka A, Ramakka and Harish Kumar — took Rs 57.96 lakh from Axis Bank in Koramanagala and were supposed to deposit it in the respective ATMs. </p> .Rs 1 lakh fine for man who stole Canadian visa stickers.<p>“The suspects, with the intention to cheat the complainant, did not deposit the cash and instead fled with it,” Mithun, 38, the complainant, was quoted as saying in the FIR. </p><p>Similarly, the second FIR named Harish Kumar, Praveen Kumar and Varun as the suspects and said that the trio took Rs 80.49 lakh from Axis Bank in Koramanagala and fled the spot instead of depositing it in ATMs. Police have formed teams to trace the suspects. </p><p>The case bears similarities to the Rs 7.11 crore cash van heist case that occurred in Bengaluru in November last year.</p>