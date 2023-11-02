BJP accuses CM Siddaramaiah of spreading hate in the name of Kannada

Bengaluru: In a strong rebuttal to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s campaign invoking Kannada pride, the BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress government of spreading hate in the name of language.
“As many as 21 Kannada schools were shut down in the last six months in Chikkamagaluru alone. The state government has not supplied textbooks to schools and failed to release funds to install Goddess Bhuavaneshwari Devi statue in the state,” the BJP said on X (formerly Twitter).
“Farmers and their children are dying due to rise in snake and scorpion bites in the state. The state has completely failed to supply power. There are frequent powercuts and its supply is restored in the middle of the night. There is complete failure in supplying power to farmers during the day,” the BJP alleged.
The BJP said the Congress had been indulging in appeasement politics, and even to celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava in Idgah Maidan of Chamarajpet, the Kannada activists had to obtain permission from the High Court after the state government had denied them the permission to unfurl the Kannada flag there.
“Denial of the permission for unfurling of Kannada Flag has exposed the reality behind Siddaramaiah’s love for Kannada and its pride,” the BJP said.
The BJP added that though the Congress ruled the state for 60 years in Karnataka, it has always failed to protect Kannada and its pride.
“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who continues to behave like the torchbearer of Kannada pride, had quietly released water from all reservoirs that come under the Cauvery river basin to placate I.N.D.I.A alliance partner DMK’s government in Tamil Nadu, instead of protecting the state’s interests,” the BJP lashed out at the CM.
The BJP asserted that the chief minister has a bad habit of telling blatant lies and making up stories filled with half-baked data points to spread lies on social media platforms, instead of resolving people’s problems in the state.