Maharashtra govt sign MoUs to boost steel production

The deals were inked in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries Pralhad Joshi in Mumbai.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 17:21 IST
