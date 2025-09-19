Maharashtra govt sign MoUs to boost steel production

<p>Mumbai: In what would give a major boost to steel production, the Maharashtra government has signed nine MoUs entailing a total whopping investment of Rs 80,962 crore and creating 90,300 jobs. </p><p>The deals were inked in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries Pralhad Joshi in Mumbai. </p><p>The projects are located in Vidarbha, Marathwada, Western Maharashtra and Konkan. </p><p>“India’s steel sector stands at the core of our transition towards sustainable industrial growth. The shift to green steel is not just an economic objective, but a national imperative, fully aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Joshi stated.</p><p>“Maharashtra, under the dynamic leadership of Fadnavis, is emerging as a strong pillar in India’s green steel ecosystem. Its integration of renewable energy and green hydrogen projects sets a benchmark for other states to emulate,” the central minister said.</p><p>“The state would not only lead in steel production but also play a pivotal role in India's Green Steel Mission in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision,” said Fadnavis.</p>