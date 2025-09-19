Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Gujarat: Woman forced to dip hands in boiling oil to prove fidelity

The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vijapur while the accused are absconding.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 17:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 17:02 IST
India NewsCrimeGujrat

Follow us on :

Follow Us