BJP dares Congress government in Karnataka to probe scams during its rule

He said, "The way Rs 88 crore of Valmiki Corporation was 'Khata-Khat' transferred to different bank accounts in Telangana, you should have 'Khata-Khat' investigated the allegations of irregularities against us."

Ashoka, a former Deputy Chief Minister, accused Siddaramaiah of trying to put the blame on Valmiki Corporation and Union Bank of India officials apparently to shield Congress MLA B Nagendra, who resigned as the Tribal Welfare Minister and Valmiki Corporation Chairman Basanagouda Daddal.