BJP, JD(S) in damage control mode amid signs of rift

A day after JD(S) went public with discontent over its alliance with the BJP, leaders from both parties got into damage control mode on Tuesday.
Addressing a news conference, JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy clarified that there was no confusion in the alliance. His BJP counterpart B Y Vijayendra held talks with his party top brass as well as JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda to iron out differences.
“In the JD(S) core committee meeting, the leaders discussed about communication gap between the two parties. All I did was to convey that to workers of both parties. There’s no other confusion,” Kumaraswamy said, adding that his statements on Monday were not a sign of rift in the alliance.
On Monday, Kumaraswamy had asked the BJP not to neglect the JD(S). The trigger for his outburst was the BJP’s reluctance to give the Kolar Lok Sabha segment to the JD(S), which wants to field M Mallesh Babu (who lost from Bangarpet in Assembly elections), former Devanahalli MLA Nisarga Narayanaswamy or party’s Mulbagal MLA Samruddhi Manjunath.
On seat-sharing, Kumaraswamy reiterated that the JD(S) has sought three constituencies (Mandya, Hassan and Kolar).
“There is no clarity from the BJP’s state or national leaders about the seats. We have been demanding three seats from day one of the alliance. BJP national leaders have promised us that our demand will be considered,” he said.
Vijayendra said he spoke to the BJP high command and Gowda on Monday night. He also spoke to Kumaraswamy on Tuesday morning.
“I am confident that everything will be resolved smoothly. There’s no need to speculate on differences in the alliance. It’ll continue without any hassle,” Vijayendra said.
JD(S) leaders and workers have blamed their BJP counterparts for “ignoring them” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies in Kalaburagi and Shivamogga.
No top JD(S) leader was invited to share the stage with Modi as a show of solidarity.
For example, Gurmitkal MLA Sharangouda Kandkur, the lone JD(S) lawmaker from Kalaburagi district, was not invited to Modi’s rally there.
In Shivamogga, however, Shimoga Rural JD(S) MLA Sharada Puryanaik was on stage with Modi. “Our Gurmitkal MLA had a sizeable number of voters. What message are BJP leaders trying to give voters?” a senior JD(S) leader fumed.
