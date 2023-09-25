Home
BJP lodges complaint against Yathindra over 'gifts during poll time' remarks

Yathindra himself had said that they had distributed cookers and iron boxes to the people of the Madivala community, which helped them win, BJP leader Bhaskar Rao said.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 00:25 IST

The BJP leaders led by Bhaskar Rao lodged a complaint with the police in Nanjangud of Mysuru district against chief minister’s son Yathindra for the latter’s statement on gifts made during poll time.

Speaking to reporters, Bhaskar Rao said, “At a programme in Nanjangud on September 15, Yathindra himself had said that they had distributed cookers and iron boxes to the people of the Madivala community, which helped them win”.

The winning candidate’s son himself has issued statements which was widely reported in the media. BJP has also verified the authenticity of the incident, he said.  

(Published 25 September 2023, 00:25 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsSiddaramaiahYathindra Siddaramaiah

