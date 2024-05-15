India’s markets don’t know if Modi is in trouble

The Indian stock markets seem to think Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re-election campaign is struggling. They closed lower on successive trading days last week, and many analysts blamed uncertainty about the election results for the bourse’s jitters.

After the markets had their worst day in four months, it became enough of a story that Modi’s right-hand man, Home Minister Amit Shah, stepped in to advise investors to “buy before June 4” — the date that the election results are declared — because, he said, stock prices would shoot up after a dominant victory for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party.

While a bit of uncertainty about the election is warranted, reading anything more than a lack of credible information into the markets’ nervousness would be a mistake. India’s election process is very long: It began on April 19 and will not conclude until June. During that period, the law specifies that opinion polls cannot be released. So, we simply don’t have any reliable guide as to what the voters are thinking.