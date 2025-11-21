<p>Davangere: MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal stated, "If BJP State Unit President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/b-y-vijayendra">BY Vijayendra </a>is not replaced, we will form a new party and BJP loyalists will join the new party."</p><p>Addressing media persons here, on Friday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/basangouda-patil-yatnal">Yatnal </a>claimed that the saffron party has become weak after Vijayendra took the helm. </p><p>The party suffered a humiliating defeat in the by-elections held in the state. Therefore, the leaders are demanding a change in Vijayendra.</p><p>Vijayendra is touring the state with four supporters. Only his followers have been appointed as district unit presidents. Such actions have upset party loyalists, Yatnal said, including their felicitation with shawls and garlands. </p>.Mallikarjun Kharge will become Karnataka CM in November, predicts Yatnal.<p>Suggesting that there is a wave of Hindutva in Karnataka, the MLA expressed that if a new party is formed as an alternative to the BJP, it is certain to win more seats than expected.</p><p>Further, addressing the rumours about the Karnataka CM position, he said, "It is being said that if Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar joins the BJP and becomes the Chief Minister, Vijayendra will become the Deputy Chief Minister. If this is true, Karnataka's natural wealth will not survive."</p><p>"A situation will arise where even the air we breathe will have to be taxed," Yatnal added.</p>