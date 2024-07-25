BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hails highest ever budgetary allocation for railway development in Karnataka

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday expressed his gratitude over the budgetary allocation for railway development in Karnataka. He posted on X saying, "Karnataka gets its highest ever budgetary allocation for Railway development in the state."
"With Rs 7,559 crore allocation this year, it’s the highest in any single budget year in history of our State. This is in addition to Rs 47,016 crore worth of ongoing work spanning across 31 projects which are set to be completed in coming years. Additional budget also awarded to Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project," he added.
He further said, "Along with budgetary provisions, execution efficiency has grown multi fold under Modi Govt. SWR is all set to achieve 100% electrification by 2025."
"This is a result of the fast paced infra development mindset inculcated by the Narendra Modi Govt in last 10 years. As an example, electrification is now happening at an average of 317 km per year compared to UPA's paltry 18 km per year," Surya added.
He later stated, "While Yesvantpur station's redevelopment at Rs 367 crore and the modernization of Bangalore Cantonment Station at Rs 484 crore are big ticket renovation projects, there are 46 other Railway Stations undergoing redevelopment under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. These projects will greatly enhance amenities & passenger experience."
The MP further said that he was grateful to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw & MoS V Somanna for prioritising the overall development of Karnataka.
Published 25 July 2024, 07:16 IST