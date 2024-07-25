BJP MP Tejasvi Surya hails highest ever budgetary allocation for railway development in Karnataka

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday expressed his gratitude over the budgetary allocation for railway development in Karnataka. He posted on X saying, "Karnataka gets its highest ever budgetary allocation for Railway development in the state."



"With Rs 7,559 crore allocation this year, it’s the highest in any single budget year in history of our State. This is in addition to Rs 47,016 crore worth of ongoing work spanning across 31 projects which are set to be completed in coming years. Additional budget also awarded to Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project," he added.

He further said, "Along with budgetary provisions, execution efficiency has grown multi fold under Modi Govt. SWR is all set to achieve 100% electrification by 2025."