BJP to demand extension of Karnataka legislature session by one week

Ashoka, interacting with representatives of the press after a meeting of BJP leaders convened to discuss the strategy to be adopted by the party on the floor, said, “We will raise the decision of MUDA to allot 14 sites to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife in a prime locality in Mysuru instead of the 3.16-acre plot on the city’s outskirts that the development agency acquired in the 1990s. This is one of the biggest scams that the state has recorded. The Opposition will also raise the subject of the transfer of crores of funds from the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, using which Congress funded elections in neighbouring states.”