BJP was aware of scandal, but didn’t stop Prajwal from leaving country: Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Hubballi: Stating that Amit Shah and other leaders of the BJP were aware of the alleged sex scandal of Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna even before having alliance with the JD(S), Health & Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday asked why the BJP-led Central government did not stop Prajwal from leaving the country.
“A BJP leader had written letter to Amit Shah and B Y Vijayendra in December itself, mentioning about the videos and asking not to have alliance with the JD(S). But the BJP leaders did not act. Despite knowing Prajwal’s involvement in the sex scandal, why the BJP leaders didn’t stop him (Prajwal) at the airport? The BJP is also guilty in this case,” he said.
Dinesh told reporters in Hubballi on Tuesday that the BJP has no concern, charging that BJP stages protests to politicise Neha Hiremath murder case, but indirectly supports Prajwal.
R Ashoka hits back
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka said the Congress had campaigned to make Prajwal MP when the party and the JD(S) were in alliance.
(Published 30 April 2024, 23:26 IST)