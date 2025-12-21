<p>Kalaburagi: A BJP worker immolated herself in front of the house of a realtor in Nandikur village of Kalaburagi taluk on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Jyothi Patil (35). The police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against Mallinath Biradar, the realtor.</p>.<p>According to police, Jyothi went to the house of Mallinath all of a sudden on Friday night and knocked on the door. His wife and three children were in the house. As soon as the door was opened Jyothi inquired for Mallianath. Even before Mallinath’s family members could react, Jyothi doused herself in petrol and set herself on fire.</p>.Karnataka's Bidar shivers at 5.3 degrees Celsius.<p class="bodytext">The villagers had a tough time in identifying the body. The police, who rushed to the spot, checked the documents found in a two-wheeler parked near Biradar’s house and later summoned Jyothi’s husband to the spot for <br />identification. </p>