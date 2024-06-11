BJP workers stabbing in Mangaluru: One more nabbed taking arrests to 6

Mangaluru: The police have arrested one more person in connection with the stabbing of two BJP workers following an altercation, at Boliyar in Konaje police station limits on June 9. With this the total arrests have reached six.

The arrested individual was identified as Aboobakar. Two of the injured in the stabbing are out of danger and are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The police are looking for 14 other suspects who were part of the incident and the prime accused who is also a rowdy sheeter is still at large, said the City police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal.

The weapon which was used to stab the victims has been recovered and seized. Three special teams have been formed to apprehend the remaining accused at the earliest, said the Commissioner.