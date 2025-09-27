Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Boards & corporations: Siddaramaiah drops 7 names from Congress high command’s list

Earlier this week, the Congress finalised the names of 39 party leaders as chairpersons of boards and corporations.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 23:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 23:01 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us