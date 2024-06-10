Bommai, Shettar upset over denial of ministerial berths

Basavaraj Bommai and Jagadish Shettar, both former chief ministers of Karnataka, were upset as they were not inducted into the Cabinet.
Both the leaders were staying at Karnataka Bhavan. Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi, who was inducted into the Union Cabinet, came to meet Bommai at the Bhavan on Sunday morning.
However, Bommai, who was certain about not getting the berth, left Karnataka Bhavan before Joshi came there. Bommai and Shettar did not give any reaction for not including them in the Cabinet.
Interestingly, most of the Karnataka Lok Sabha members brought their family members to the national capital, hoping that they would be accommodated in the council of ministers.
Though five leaders from Karnataka were inducted in the Modi government, there was no representation to Kalyana Karnataka.
Interestingly, the BJP lost all Lok Sabha seats in Kalyana Karnataka - Bidar, Gulbarga, Raichur and Koppal - in recent polls.
North Karnataka got only one representation- Pralhad Joshi, an MP from Hubli-Dharwad Lok Sabha seat. Though Shobha Karandlaje originally belongs to Puttur in Dakshina Kannada, she is now MP from Bengaluru North Lok Sabha seat.
Three senior BJP MPs P C Gaddigoudar, P C Mohan and B Y Raghavendra did not make it to the council of ministers.
Published 09 June 2024, 22:18 IST