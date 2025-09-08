Menu
Homeindiauttarakhand

Landslide blocks rail route in Haridwar, movement of trains affected

Movement of trains on the route, including the Vande Bharat Express, has been suspended for the time being as the debris clearance is likely to take 8-10 hours, the official said.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 07:34 IST
Published 08 September 2025, 07:34 IST
