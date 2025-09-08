<p>Haridwar: A landslide struck the Mansa Devi hills near the Har Ki Pauri here on Monday, obstructing the Haridwar-Dehradun rail route, an official said.</p>.<p>Boulders from the Mansa Devi hill fell on the railway track in Bhimgoda near Kali temple blocking the Haridwar-Dehradun Rishikesh railway route, Government Railway Police (GRP) Superintendent of Police Aruna Bharti said.</p>.<p>The railway track near Bhimgoda railway tunnel was completely closed due to the debris affecting movement of more than a dozen trains, including the Vande Bharat Express, she said.</p>.<p>A Shiva temple built near the railway track also collapsed under the impact of the landslide, Circle Officer Swapnil Suyal said.</p>.<p>The Mansa Devi hills are cracking once again due to heavy rains in Haridwar. The railway track was obstructed due to a landslide from the hill at the same place a few days ago.</p>.Rail route changed due to landslide near Yedakumeri.<p>A huge iron net has been installed between the hill and the railway track. But despite this, big pieces of stones broke the net and fell on the track.</p>.<p>The railway team has reached the spot and the work of removing debris from the track has been started.</p>.<p>Movement of trains on the route, including the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vande-bharat-express">Vande Bharat Express</a>, has been suspended for the time being as the debris clearance is likely to take 8-10 hours, the official said.</p>.<p>The damaged net is being cut with the help of gas cutter and stones are being removed from the track with the help of JCB.</p>