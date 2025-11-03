Menu
Boost for biodiesel as Karnataka plans fuel pumps at taluk level

Karnataka was one of the first few states to adopt a bioenergy policy, in 2007-08, and this policy was referred to when the Union government published the National Bioenergy Policy in 2017.
Last Updated : 02 November 2025, 21:32 IST
The quality of biodiesel produced was found to be of automotive quality
Published 02 November 2025, 21:32 IST
