Boost for biodiesel as Karnataka plans fuel pumps at taluk level

<p>Bengaluru: In a big push for biodiesel, the Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board has decided to set up biodiesel pumps at taluk level in partnership with private players. </p>.<p>While running of these pumps has to be done by the private companies, the board will provide them support in getting permissions from government bodies and help market the fuel. </p>.<p>Biodiesel is diesel produced from cooking oil, oil seeds, and such other eco-friendly agricultural products.</p>.<p>Though many companies have approached the deputy commissioners of respective districts seeking permission to set up biodiesel pumps, at least 70 such applications have been pending at various offices since the procedure to set up such facilities was not laid out.</p>.<p>Recently, the state notified the 'Karnataka State Biodiesel (B-100) Blending with High Speed Diesel for Transportation Purposes (Licensing) Order, 2025', which allows private companies to set up pumps and market biodiesel. </p>.<p>"We want more companies to come forward and set up pumps. Though there is a stock of biodiesel and many are ready to sell it, there were procedural problems in setting up such pumps, which has been addressed with the notification," said S E Sudheendra, chairman, bioenergy development board.</p>.<p>The price of biodiesel is expected to be at least Rs 5 per litre lower compared to normal diesel.</p>.<p>"If we are able to set up more pumps and augment resources, the price could drop further," Sudheendra added.</p>.<p>Many citizens had expressed concerns that use of biodiesel could damage the engines of vehicles and also result in reduced mileage. Addressing this, Bharath Subramaniam, advisor to the chairman of the Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board said that only B100 biodiesel would be allowed to be sold at the pumps.</p>.<p>"B100 biodiesel has been tested and accepted internationally to be fit to run on automobiles. Hence, people can opt for it without any fear," he said.</p>.<p>Sources said that though there is a huge stock of biodiesel in the state, it is mostly sold off to oil companies which use them to blend it with normal diesel. </p>.<p>"Though they blend it and sell the blended variant, they do not pass on the cost benefit to consumers. Hence, it is important to break this mafia and let producers sell biodiesel directly to the consumers so that the public can benefit from this," said an industry insider.</p>.<p>Biodiesel is cleaner, causes less pollution and is cheaper. Use of biodiesel helps reduce the country's dependency on oil imports and hence the Union government has also been pushing for its use.</p>.<p>Karnataka was one of the first few states to adopt a bioenergy policy, in 2007-08, and this policy was referred to when the Union government published the National Bioenergy Policy in 2017.</p>