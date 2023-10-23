Boundary bungle: 50 years on, Karnataka's Shettihalli Sanctuary has no ESZ cover

Meanwhile, uncertainty over the boundary has led to confusion, with officials unable to take definitive action against encroachments in the core and buffer areas. But the strict rules applicable to the sanctuary have led to animosity among villages erroneously included in the sanctuary. For instance, about 30 small villages that had come up in the sanctuary in the 1970s have now gone up to 72, taking the land under encroachment from 616.18 hectares to about 2,000 hectares. While human interference started after the government failed to rehabilitate those displaced by the construction of Linganamakki reservoir, activists believe the commercialisation of green spaces over the last three decades has emerged as a big threat to the wildlife habitat.