Brahmin body reiterates stand on Karnataka caste survey

<p>Bengaluru: There is "very little trust" that Brahmins will receive any benefit, direct or indirect, by participating in the ongoing caste survey, the Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha said on Monday.</p>.<p>In a statement, Mahasabha president S Raghunath reiterated that participation in the survey was voluntary and not compulsory, citing the recent HC order. "The court is yet to consider our argument in the writ application on how the survey is illegal," he said.</p>.<p>"Brahmin community members who want to participate are requested to identify 'Hindu' as their religion and 'Brahmana' as caste. They need not identify sub-caste. Answering the remaining 59 questions is left to the discretion of respondents," it said. </p><p>The Mahasabha said the ongoing survey was a "caste census" and not an exercise aimed at alleviating poverty among all sections of society. </p>