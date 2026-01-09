<p>Bengaluru: The Cabinet decided on Thursday to convert ‘B’ Khatas to ‘A’ Khatas across all urban local bodies in the state, a move that will be applicable to 10 lakh unauthorised properties. </p>.<p>The ‘B’-to-’A’ khata conversion has been launched already under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).</p>.Bengaluru: Nearly 9 lakh e-khata applications received; 99% processed.<p>Addressing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said: “We are introducing this in other districts based on the same concept used in GBA. The same parameters being used in GBA will be used here as well.” He said the process of regularisation was there since the “beginning”, adding that it had only been “enhanced” now.</p>.<p>The proposal aims to control unauthorised developments and bring citizen-friendly reforms and public interest into the administrative system. It intends to bring the already illegally constructed layouts under the purview of the law, with the objective of completely stopping the creation and sale of sites without obtaining layout approval from the competent authorities,” a document by the Urban Department Department says. As per the note, such properties remain outside the purview of the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act 1961, and permission is not being granted by urban local bodies for additional construction, reconstruction and demolition of properties already built without approval. </p>.<p>To remove this obstacle, the move intends to bring these properties under the purview of the 1961 Act. According to sources, this move is expected to increase the revenue, since the ‘B’ Khata sites only pay 25% tax instead of 100% as in the case of ‘A’ Khata sites.</p>.<p>The Cabinet also decided to enforce “Akka Pade” scheme in collaboration with the Home Department in all 31 districts and five police commissionerates. It was also decided to release 33 life imprisonment convicts in central jails in the state before the completion of their term for “good conduct”. Of this, two convicts will be released after obtaining the approval of the Union Home Department.</p>.<p>The Cabinet also approved a proposal to build statues of Mahatma Gandhi, former prime ministers Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in the Kalaburagi City Corporation.</p>