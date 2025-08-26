'CAG report's conclusions on welfare schemes in Karnataka incorrect': H M Revanna

<p>Bengaluru: Chairperson of the Guarantee Implementation Authority H M Revanna on Monday expressed his strong disapproval of the conclusions drawn in the Comptroller Auditor General's (CAG) report on the state's flagship welfare schemes. The report's suggestion that the guarantee schemes were exacting a toll on the state's resources was 'far from the truth', opined Revanna at a press conference. </p>.<p>Pointing out that per capita income and GST collection had both seen an uptick as a result of the guarantee schemes, Revanna added, "The CAG report should study the grants and provide a report. Analysing programmes isn’t right. Stating that development and income have been impacted isn’t correct." Revanna said that he would hold a discussion with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on how best to respond to the report. </p>.<p>Revanna said that Rs 94,177 crore had been spent on the guarantee schemes, adding that 98% programmes had been implemented. </p>.Ganesha idol-makers from Bengal seek police protection in Karnataka's Davanagere.<p>“Uttara Kannada district has volunteered out of the guarantee scheme. This is a good development. This scheme should reach those who are in need of it. Due to income tax confusion, 1.2 lakh eligible beneficiaries of Gruha Lakshmi scheme were denied benefits. We have now cleared the confusion and added 59,000 people. Within 15 days, we will add others as well,” he added. </p>