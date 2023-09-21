Cancer centre will begin by January, says minister N Chaluvarayaswamy

The Peripheral Cancer Centre, being constructed on the premises of Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS), would start functioning from January, said District In-charge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy.
He interacted with the patients, during an inspection at MIMS on Tuesday. He inspected the emergency ward, labour ward, pharmacy and other divisions.
Speaking to reporters, he said, the government released Rs 12 crore for the cancer hospital. "Now, a proposal has been submitted, seeking an additional Rs 5 crore. Besides, Rs 10 crore is required for the purchase of medical equipment. Steps would be taken to conduct the tender process in the state level," Chaluvarayaswamy said.
As there are many complaints, there is a need for a total renovation of the hospital. Sulabh toilets would be constructed for patients and their caretakers. A shed would be constructed for caretakers of pregnant women to sleep. Scanning is being done for around 500 patients every day. As there are three doctors, there is a delay in the process. The problem would be resolved soon, he assured.
MLAs Ganiga Ravikumar and K M Uday, Deputy Commissioner Kumar, ZP CEO Sheik Tanveer Asif, SP N Yatish, MIMS Director Dr B J Mahendra and Medical Superintendent Sridhar were present.