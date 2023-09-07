Cap for chicken price in Karnataka's Kalasa irks vendors

The Gram Panchayat of Kalasa has fixed the maximum selling price for chicken to prevent the vendors from hiking the prices.
The people had complained that the chicken stalls in the region have been selling chicken at prices that is higher compared to the stalls in the neighboring villages. There is a difference of Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg, the people said.
These stalls are owned by the gram panchayat and have been rented to the chicken vendors.
Considering the complaint seriously, the gram panchayat has served notices to the owners of all chicken stalls and has asked them not to sell the poultry meat for prices higher than the market rate and has fixed the maximum selling price per kg, (with skin and without skin).
“The prices should be in adherence to the market rates published in the newspaper, on a daily basis. Or else, strict legal action will be initiated against the shopkeepers”, the GP has warned the vendors.
The Panchayat staff have been mentioning the rates on a board in front of the chicken stalls, on a day-to-day basis. The people have been asked to submit complaints to the panchayat if shopkeepers sell poultry meat at a higher rate.
The shopkeepers have expressed their discomfiture against the act by the Gram Panchayat. “We will incur losses if the chicken is sold at the market rate mentioned in the newspapers. The rents of the gram panchayat stalls are high and we cannot afford to pay the rent unless we make a profit. We purchase chicken from outside and sell the meat here. The chicken prices are increasing and we have to sell at a higher rate”, the vendors said.