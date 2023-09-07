Cap for chicken price in Karnataka's Kalasa irks vendors

The Gram Panchayat of Kalasa has fixed the maximum selling price for chicken to prevent the vendors from hiking the prices.

The people had complained that the chicken stalls in the region have been selling chicken at prices that is higher compared to the stalls in the neighboring villages. There is a difference of Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg, the people said.

These stalls are owned by the gram panchayat and have been rented to the chicken vendors.

Considering the complaint seriously, the gram panchayat has served notices to the owners of all chicken stalls and has asked them not to sell the poultry meat for prices higher than the market rate and has fixed the maximum selling price per kg, (with skin and without skin).