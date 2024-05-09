Carving a modern legacy in sculptural tradition

After losing his father, he moved to the temple town of Nanjangud along with his mother. Here, the seven-tiered gopura of the Srikanteshwara temple, crammed with sculptures and countless icons, opened up a new world of beauty. The figures, in niches all around the outer walls of the temple, fascinated him. As a boy, he sketched the figures all day. After his mother’s death, the orphaned boy moved to Mysuru, doing odd jobs for a living.