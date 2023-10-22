Case registered against five for driving through DB Kuppe range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve

Mysuru: A case has been registered against five people who allegedly drove their vehicle through the DB Kuppe range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve to reach Kymara on Wednesday night.

An FIR has been filed under Section 27 (trespassing) and 51C (penalty and punishment) of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 against Vamcy Merla, Chetan Shivram, Vijay Rao, Lokesh Gowda and a woman.

The case was registered as per the directions of DCF and the field director of Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, C Harsha Kumar, DH confirmed.