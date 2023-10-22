JOIN US
Home

Case registered against five for driving through DB Kuppe range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve

Action has been initiated against the staff who allowed the accused to enter the tiger reserve after closing time.
Last Updated 22 October 2023, 01:51 IST

Mysuru: A case has been registered against five people who allegedly drove their vehicle through the DB Kuppe range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve to reach Kymara on Wednesday night.

An FIR has been filed under Section 27 (trespassing) and 51C (penalty and punishment) of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 against Vamcy Merla, Chetan Shivram, Vijay Rao, Lokesh Gowda and a woman.

The case was registered as per the directions of DCF and the field director of Nagarhole Tiger Reserve, C Harsha Kumar, DH confirmed.

The accused are yet to be arrested and produced before the court. The car will also be seized.

The accused had entered through the Udbur gate after 6 pm on Wednesday. The Udbur gate near Balle remains closed after 6 pm.

Action has been initiated against the staff who allowed the accused to enter the tiger reserve after closing time.

(Published 22 October 2023, 01:51 IST)
