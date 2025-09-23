Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Caste census: Backward Classes Commission denies BJP's claim on inclusion of '14 Christian castes'

The government had published a list of 1,400 castes in some newspapers on August 22, 2025. Overall, there were 1,413 castes in the commission’s list.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 16:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 16:19 IST
India NewsBJPcaste censusSCSTcastes

Follow us on :

Follow Us