Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Caste survey: Karnataka HC defers hearing on PILs by a day

Senior advocate Jayakumar Patil, appearing for the same petitioners, said that though portrayed as a survey, it is nothing less than a census.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 15:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 15:37 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High CourtPILs

Follow us on :

Follow Us