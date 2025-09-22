Caste survey: Karnataka HC defers hearing on PILs by a day

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday deferred the hearing by a day on the public interest litigations (PILs) challenging the state wide socio-economic and educational survey (caste- survey). </p><p>A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi directed all the parties to submit their written propositions on the plea seeking an interim prayer of stay on the survey.</p><p>Senior advocate Prabhuling Navadgi, appearing on behalf of the members of Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayata Mahasabha, the exercise taken up by the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission is contrary to Article 342A of the Constitution. </p><p>He informed the court that the state government ignored an earlier report submitted in 2023 and the present survey was ordered. </p><p>He further said that the methodology of data collection; geo tagging every house of the state and linking it with Aadhar card of every citizen, violates the provisions of the Aadhar Act and is also contrary to the principles laid down in the Apex Court judgement in Indra Sawhney case.</p><p>Senior advocate Jayakumar Patil, appearing for the same petitioners, said that though portrayed as a survey, it is nothing less than a census.</p>.Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Karnataka HC stays ED provisional attachment of actress' properties.<p>“Everything done in the census is done here. It covers the entire population in the entire state. This entire exercise is totally without competence,” he added. </p><p>Another senior advocate Ashok Haranahalli, appearing for Rajya Vokkaliga Sangha, said as per section 11 of the Backward Classes Commission Act, the Commission can only make recommendations for inclusion or exclusion of a caste and cannot do a survey in the entire state.</p><p>The state has the power only to conduct study in so far of exclusion and inclusion of castes, he said. Additional Solicitor General Arvind Kamath, appearing for the union government, said that only the union government has the authority to undertake a census, involving collection of demographic data.</p><p><strong>Premature Petitions</strong></p><p>On the other hand, the state government termed the petitions as premature. Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi along with Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty said that the state government had issued the order on August 13 and the petitioners have moved the court seeking a stay on September 22. He asserted that it is not a census but a survey. </p><p>“A budgetary allocation of 420 crore was made for the exercise. Thousands of human resources, which include teachers and Asha workers, were mobilised and today they cannot seek a stay. The exercise is time sensitive and any interim order would derail the process. The petition is premature. It is a policy decision of the state,” he said.</p>