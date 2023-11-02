CD case: Let Jarkiholi give documents, will probe incident, says HM G Parameshwara

Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Wednesday that the case pertaining to the CD featuring former minister and BJP legislator Ramesh Jarkiholi would be investigated thoroughly if the latter provided the necessary documents.
He was speaking to reporters here. "If the MLA gives the documents in his possession, we will get them investigated by the police. He will get justice if he has been wronged," Parameshwara said.
Ramesh Jarkiholi has alleged that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar had got a CD of his recorded through honeytrap and has demanded that the CBI probe the incident.
The home minister said security had been tightened on the state's border with Maharashtra, following reports of stone throwing and arson on Karnataka's buses in the wake of the agitation for Maratha reservation in the neighbouring state.
Parameshwara expressed anguish over the report said to have been submitted by the Centre's drought study team. The report was unfavourable to the state, the minister said.