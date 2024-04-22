Centre assures SC to deal expeditiously with Karnataka's plea for drought relief funds

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday assured the Supreme Court the demand to release drought relief funds for Karnataka would be dealt with expeditiously after a clearance from the Election Commission.

Attorney General R Venkataramani submitted before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta that there was no need for arguments in the matter as something would be done.

He asked the court to post the matter for consideration on next Monday.

The court said this had to happen amicably, given the fact this is a federal structure.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal agreed to the suggestion made by the Attorney General.