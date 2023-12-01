Centre doing grave injustice to Karnataka on drought relief, says Minister Eshwar Khandre

Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre on Thursday accused the Centre of meting out grave injustice to Karnataka on releasing drought relief.
"A ministerial delegation from the state had visited Delhi to seek drought relief. But the Union government is showing a step-motherly attitude towards Karnataka. The people of the state are aware of it," Khandre told reporters here.
Based on the Centre's decision, our (state) government will take a call on the quantum of relief to be given to farmers, he added.
Khandre expressed confidence in Congress' victory in the elections to five states. "The outcome of the (Assembly) polls is the precursor to the Lok Sabha elections. Karnataka has sent out a clear message for change. People have appreciated the Congress government's guarantees. There's a wave in favour of Congress and the party will sweep the Lok Sabha elections next year," Khandre said.