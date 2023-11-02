Centre indifferent to concerns of Kannadigas, rues Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday, accused the union government of ‘indifference’ towards Kannada, which enjoys classical language status.
In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said the Kannada language achieved classical status due to relentless efforts of Kannadigas and with the support from the UPA government, which provided all necessary infrastructure to initiate the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK) in 2011, facilitating research in Kannada.
“Despite requests for autonomous status for CESCK and additional funds for infrastructure development, the current union government seems indifferent to the concerns of Kannadigas,” he said.
Stressing that recognizing and nurturing regional identity within the federal framework only strengthens our national fabric, he said, “Federal autonomy allows states to cater to their unique needs and challenges, ultimately contributing to a stronger, more cohesive nation.”
‘Recognition for flag’
The CM recalled he had sought official recognition for the state flag during his first term in office. “In 2018, we proudly presented a state flag celebrating our rich heritage and unity. Yet, the union government denied an official recognition. Where’s the acknowledgement for Karnataka’s identity, dear Prime Minister?” he said.