Centre ready to develop Shiradi Ghat road if Karnataka govt gives some forest land: H D Deve Gowda

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday said that if the state government provided some forest land, the Centre is ready to develop Shiradi Ghat road including constructing tunnels by investing money.

Gowda met Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari here and requested him to address frequent landslides in Shiradi Ghat.



"I had a very fruitful meeting with Union Surface Transport Minister Shri.

@nitin_gadkari avaru, today. Among other things we discussed, his assurance on the Shiradi Ghat Road was heartening," Deve Gowda posted on X.