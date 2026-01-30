Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Centre shows ‘step-motherly’ treatment to Karnataka, BJP MPs failed to raise voice: DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had raised the issue of the VB-G RAM G Act in the House and questioned why it should be repealed.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 17:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 17:55 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressDK Shivakumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us