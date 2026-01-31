<p>Hubballi: The recent visit of a three-member committee from the Union Ministry of Power, to assess the feasibility of setting up a nuclear power plant at the Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS), has stirred a hornet’s nest in Raichur.</p>.<p>Locals and several organisations are opposing the proposed project, fearing it could further endanger public health due to possible nuclear contamination.</p>.<p>According to a press release by the department, the Union government has plans to convert at least 10 ageing thermal power plants into nuclear power generation stations across India as these stations already have sufficient land, water availability and grid connectivity. </p>.<p>The region houses two coal-based thermal power stations — RTPS and Yermarus Thermal Power Station — with a combined generation capacity of 3,320 MW. Residents have long alleged that fly ash and water discharged from these plants have had an adverse impact on their health.</p>.<p>Basavaraj Kalasa, leader of the Raichur District Civic Forum, said the people have been demanding the Central government set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the district for over 1,300 days.</p>.<p>“Instead of providing us a healing touch by establishing an advanced medical facility, the Union government intends to add more poison to the region by setting up a hazardous nuclear power plant,” he said.</p>.<p>Hyderabad Karnataka Horata Samiti State vice-president Razak Ustad said that neither deputy commissioner nor the elected representatives were aware of the team’s visit.</p>.<p>However, RTPS Executive Director Ramesh H R said there was no need to give undue attention to the January 23 visit by the technical team, as it was merely part of a national-level exercise and does not amount to a decision to set up a nuclear power plant at Raichur.</p>.Karnataka to set up cybercrime command centre K4C in Bengaluru in 3–4 months.<p>In a press release, the Central government stated that this initiative is part of its ambition to achieve 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, up from the current capacity of 8.8 GW. Converting old and retiring thermal power plants into nuclear power generation stations offers key benefits, including the availability of existing land, water resources and transmission infrastructure.</p>.<p>The technical team will submit a report to the Ministry and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), which will then take a decision based on the fulfilment of various conditions.</p>.<p><strong>‘Basic assessment’</strong></p>.<p>Ramesh said the assessment conducted by the team was very basic in nature. “They only recorded whether sufficient alternative land is available for a nuclear power plant and other preliminary details,” he said, adding that setting up a nuclear power plant is a complex process that requires meeting multiple criteria and adhering to a very strict security checklist.</p>.<p>The executive director also clarified that all eight units of RTPS are functioning at full capacity and none are nearing retirement. The first unit of RTPS was commissioned in 1984–85 on nearly 1,300 acres of land, located about 20 km from Raichur city.</p>.<p>“There is no need for locals to fear, as the possibility of setting up a nuclear power plant — even if the site satisfies all conditions — is still far off. It would take at least a decade to complete the initial processes, including preparation of the detailed project report (DPR) and commencement of work,” he said.</p>.<p>In December 2024, experts from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) visited multiple sites in Koppal, Raichur, and Vijaypur districts to scout for potential locations for a nuclear power plant. The visits were met with strong opposition from local residents.</p>