Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Centre’s nuclear plant survey at Raichur thermal station triggers local backlash

Locals and several organisations are opposing the proposed project, fearing it could further endanger public health due to possible nuclear contamination.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 23:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 23:01 IST
Karnataka NewsNuclear plantRaichur

Follow us on :

Follow Us