Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

‘If they prove, I will resign immediately’: Thimmapur alleges conspiracy against him as Dalit amid corruption row

Timmapur informed the House that the Federation of Wine Merchants Association does not exist. “The Association has not renewed its registration and it does not exist,” he said.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 00:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 January 2026, 00:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsExcise Minister

Follow us on :

Follow Us