<p>Bengaluru: Excise Minister R B Timmapur defended himself in the Legislative Council on Friday and announced of retiring from politics if the allegations levelled against him are proved. </p>.<p>Replying to the corruption allegations levelled against him, Timmapur said that he had been targeted as he is a Dalit. “Opposition is conspiring against me, and if they provide proof, I will resign immediately,“ he said. </p>.<p>Quoting examples of allegations levelled against previous excise ministers including those during BJP and JD(S) tenure, Timmapur said, “All the excise ministers in the past, including Renukacharya, Gopalaiah, Satish Jarkiholi, Manohar Tahsildar have faced similar allegations.”</p>.<p>Timmapur attributed the allegations to his efforts for bringing out reforms in the system.</p>.<p>“I have introduced counselling in transfers. I made renewal of licence once every five years to check corruption,” he said.</p>.<p>The minister mentioned about the bribe demanded by an official and held red handed by Lokayukta police.</p>.<p>“I got information about that particular officer and yes it was true that one by name Jagdeesh Nayak demanded a bribe. He has even misused my name. Just because he misused my name, should I resign?”</p>.BJP's Ashoka smells Rs 2.5k-crore scam in Excise Dept, demands Thimmapur’s resignation.<p>“The BJP government issued 1,404 licenses during Covid-19. How much was collected then? The Opposition is basing its attack on the allegations made by (Wine Merchants Association president) Guruswamy. He should reveal how much bribe is paid and to whom.” </p>.<p>Timmapur informed the House that the Federation of Wine Merchants Association does not exist. “The Association has not renewed its registration and it does not exist,” he said.</p>.<p><strong>Pen drive evidence</strong></p>.<p>Flashing a blue pen drive in his hands, the Minister said: “There is evidence of corruption allegations of (former) ministers in this. I can name them.”</p>.<p>Interrupting him, the BJP members urged him to reveal names and the minister refused to do so.</p>.<p>However, unhappy with the reply, the Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said that there were enough digital evidences.</p>.<p>“There is a monthly card for collecting bribe. You should resign and submit yourself to an investigation.”</p>.<p>Soon, a high decibel heated verbal duel commenced between Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge and BJP member N Ravikumar after the former intervened when the latter was speaking. </p>.<p>While the BJP members entered the well demanding Thimmapur’s resignation, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil intervened to say that it was not proper to consider the Lokayukta complaint as an evidence since his application for licence came for a facility in residential area that was not permissible. “Opposition, instead, should compliment the Minister for introducing counselling in transfers.” </p>