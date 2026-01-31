<p>With the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) mandating specific caste categories for internal reservation in the Common Entrance Test (CET) applications, Bhima Bala Balaga has urged the students and parents from the Scheduled Caste (SC) communities to obtain new caste certificates immediately.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, in Mysuru, on Saturday, Balaga convenor M S Parmananda stated that old caste certificates would not be considered for the online application process, this year.</p>.Mysuru: Man sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment for smuggling ganja.<p><strong>New KEA notification</strong></p><p>"The KEA issued a notification on January 20, citing the Government Order dated August 25, 2025, regarding internal reservation. The students must upload certificates that explicitly mention their specific category (Category A, B, or C) and sub-caste (such as Holeya/Balasamudaya). General certificates issued earlier will be rejected," Parmananda said.</p><p><strong>Deadline</strong></p><p>He flagged a potential crisis for nearly 4,000 SC applicants in Mysuru district, as the deadline for CET applications is fast approaching (around February 13), while obtaining a certificate through the 'Sakala' system typically takes 21 days.</p><p>"We met the Tahsildar, who has assured us that the applications will be treated as urgent. However, parents must act swiftly," he said.</p><p><strong>Procedure</strong></p><p>To expedite the process, the applicants must submit an affidavit, declaring their specific sub-caste, along with their Aadhaar card at the Tahsildar’s office or Atalji Janasnehi Kendra. A Village Accountant (VA) will conduct field inspection, to verify the applicant's roots, before the Tahsildar issues the lifetime certificate, Paramananda said.</p><p>The forum urged the revenue officials to exercise caution during the verification, to prevent the issuance of fake certificates.</p><p>Retired principal Mallikarjunaswamy, retired Commercial Tax officer Rathna, UoM guest faculty Kiran Honganuru, Siddu, Madesh and parent Raju were present.</p>