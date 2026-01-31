<p>All <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/isl">Indian Super League</a> (ISL) clubs, including Bengaluru FC, have written to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, seeking urgent intervention to stabilise the league — whose truncated season is slated to start February 14 — amid mounting financial and structural uncertainty.</p>.<p>In a detailed letter submitted on Friday, the clubs flagged expense overruns, lack of commercial clarity and governance uncertainty as key threats to the league’s sustainability.</p>.<p>The clubs pointed to the absence of a credible commercial partner — AIFF’s hunt for the same is on with February 1 being the last date to submit the bid — with broadcast-linked revenues and sponsorship inflows remaining unpredictable.</p>.ISL Transfer News: From Bilbao to Chennai! Spanish centre forward Inigo Martin joins Marina Machans.<p>The clubs made many crucial requests for the season and beyond, crucially asking for a stay on relegation for the next three to five years, waiver or subsidy on stadium and practice ground fees, security-related cost, broadcast-related fees for the current season and temporary funding from the public sector in the absence of private sponsors.</p>.<p>The most significant demand is a temporary freeze on relegation. Citing structural instability and the Justice L Nageswara Rao Committee’s November 2025 report, the clubs argued that a defined stabilisation period would protect investor confidence and help the league regain economic predictability during a phase of transition.</p>.<p>Most ISL clubs use government-owned stadiums and training facilities and have sought a waiver or subsidy on rental, utilities, pitch maintenance and training facility fees for the next three seasons. They have also requested similar relief on mandatory security expenses, including police, fire and civic services which they say have significantly increased matchday costs.</p>.<p>Stay on relegation for the next three to five seasons Waiver or subsidy on stadium rentals, utilities among others Relief on security-related expenses Reduction or waiver of broadcast-related costs Financial backing from PSUs in the absence of sponsorship Temporary relaxation of club licensing norms for the current season</p>