Chamundi Hill closed to tourists, visitors on Sunday over Mahisha Dasara row

Mysuru: Tourists to Chamundi hill were restricted on Sunday, as Mysuru Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy had passed an order restricting movement of people to the hill except for residents of the hill with ID proof from 12 am on Saturday night (September 28) to 6 am on Monday morning (September 30).
Members of Mahisha Mandalothsava celebration committee members had sought permission to offer floral tribute to Mahisha on Sunday. However, BJP leaders, including ex MP Pratap Simha, had challenged the celebration, promising to organise a 'Chamundi Hill chalo' protest to prevent it.
Thus, the police, fearing a law and order issue, had not permitted the Utsava committee members to offer floral tribute to Mahisha atop the hill.
In view of the ongoing debates for and against the celebration and potential clashes over the issue, the DC passed the order ahead of Dasara.
In addition, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar had passed an order under section 163 of BNS Act restricting any rally or public meeting within within 200 meters around Mahisha statue in Chamundi hill, from 12am on Saturday night (September 28) to 6am on Monday morning.
Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Secretary, M J Roopa said that they had not closed the temple and the poojas to Goddess were being held as usual. Since there were no visitors, they took up cleaning work within the temple, she said.
Published 29 September 2024, 14:43 IST