Chamundi Hill closed to tourists, visitors on Sunday over Mahisha Dasara row

Thus, the police, fearing a law and order issue, had not permitted the Utsava committee members to offer floral tribute to Mahisha atop the hill.

In view of the ongoing debates for and against the celebration and potential clashes over the issue, the DC passed the order ahead of Dasara.

In addition, Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar had passed an order under section 163 of BNS Act restricting any rally or public meeting within within 200 meters around Mahisha statue in Chamundi hill, from 12am on Saturday night (September 28) to 6am on Monday morning.

Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Secretary, M J Roopa said that they had not closed the temple and the poojas to Goddess were being held as usual. Since there were no visitors, they took up cleaning work within the temple, she said.