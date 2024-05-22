Chance at redemption: students see big jump in scores in II PU exam 2

As much as 35.25 per cent of the students managed to clear the II PU - exam 2, results of which were announced on Tuesday.
Of the 1,48,942 students who appeared for the exams, 52,505 cleared it. This includes those who appeared for the exams to improve the marks they scored in exam 1.
A majority of the students who took exam 2 to improve their marks saw a big jump in scores.
A student who had secured 24 in Kannada (theory) in examination 1 has secured 71 in examination 2.
Students felt this was a great opportunity. “My score in English in the first examination was 30. I could study and improve the same to 65 in the second examination, which makes a big difference in my overall scores and percentage,” said a student.
Another student who is aspiring to get an engineering seat through KCET said, “I had scored less (28) in physics (theory) in the first exam. In the second exam, I was able to improve my marks to 66. As II PU marks will be considered while giving KCET ranks, this improvement matters a lot to me.”
Looking at the subject-wise improvement in exam 2, Vidyashree R from Jyothi PU College, Bengaluru, managed to secure 75 marks in Kannada (theory), a big jump of 51 marks from 24 she had scored in exam-1.
Record results had been witnessed in exam 1, with 81.15% students passing, an increase of 6.48 per cent from previous year’s 74.67 per cent.
This year, the 80:20 (theory: internal assessment) pattern of science stream was extended to arts and commerce streams, which was the main reason for the increase in results.
The Karnataka School Examination Assessment Board (KSEAB) has allowed students to improve their scores through exam-2 and 3 and also for those who fail in the exams, from this year.
Data provided by KSEAB shows that the highest number of students who appeared for examination 2 to improve their scores was from science subjects.
Out of 69,346 students (subject-wise) who appeared for exam-2 in PCMB subjects, 31,843 managed to improve their scores.
Of the 23,689 students who appeared for physics paper, 14,065 students managed to push their scores up.
In chemistry, of the 20,226 who appeared for the exam, 7,127 students got higher marks.
Among 17,100 students appearing for maths paper, the scores of 8,933 students went up. In biology, among 8,331 students who appeared for the exam, 1,718 managed to improve their marks.
The results of exam 2 will be published on the KSEAB website, specifying the higher of the subject-wise marks from exam-1 and exam-2.
Even in exam 2, girls outperformed boys with 40.44 per cent pass as against 31.31 per cent for boys.
Stream-wise results: 22.24 per cent in arts, 22.06 per cent in commerce and 56.16 per cent in science.
The last date to apply for scanned copies of the answer scripts is May 23. Last date to apply for revaluation and retotalling is May 25.
Exam 3 from June 24
The KSEAB has scheduled exam-3 from June 24 to July 5. Those who wish to improve marks and those who have failed can apply before May 28.