Channapatna byelection: Yogeshwar gets call from Delhi

Bengaluru: Amid continued speculation over the probable BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate for upcoming byelection to the Channapatna Assembly segment, BJP MLC C P Yogeshwara, one of the ticket aspirants, is planning on making a strong case for his candidature with the central leadership of the party in New Delhi.
He is expected to visit the national capital in a day or two.
The Channapatna segment has been without an MLA after H D Kumaraswamy vacated the seat following his victory in the Lok Sabha polls from Mandya.
A source close to Yogeshwara, who stayed away from the “Mysuru Chalo” padayatra said that he had held a meeting with his supporters.
His supporters have reportedly urged Yogeshwara to organise a massive convention, which would send a clear signal to both the BJP and JD(S) that he was ready to contest as an Independent, if denied the party ticket.
“After this, party central leaders have asked him to come to Delhi, and after this meeting he may spell out his strategy,” the source said.
Published 12 August 2024, 03:18 IST