Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Children among six injured as suspicious material explodes in Karnataka's Bidar

They were walking on the road when a sudden explosion allegedly occurred, injuring the six persons.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 09:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 January 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsKarnatakaExplosionBidar

Follow us on :

Follow Us