Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: SWOT Analysis | Mitchell Marsh leads an Australian side seeking redemption

The team has a powerful batting line-up with the likes of Travis Head, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell and Tim David.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 09:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 09:21 IST
CricketT20 World CupICC T20 World CupAustralia cricketSports new

Follow us on :

Follow Us