<p>Australia will look to make amends for the 2024 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=T20%20World%20Cup">T20 World Cup</a> debacle when they went down to Afghanistan before crashing out of the tournament without reaching the semifinals. </p><p>Despite a disappointing campaign, the 2010 champions have maintained the core of the previous T20 World Cup heading into this year's edition, but will be missing the experience of opener David Warner and pacer Mitchell Starc, who retired from the format. </p><p>However, the team has able replacements in Travis Head and Xavier Bartlett and will be starting as one of the favourites to win the title. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Australia">Australia</a>, led by Mitchell Marsh, are set to play all their Group B matches of the first round in Colombo and Kandy in Sri Lanka, before making a move to India, if they qualify for the Super 8 stage. </p><p><strong>What is in Australia's favour</strong></p><p>Australia boasts a blend of experience and youngsters. Mitchell Marsh boasts a win record of more than 80 per cent as a captain, with 26 victories in 35 matches. </p><p>The team has a powerful batting line-up with the likes of the captain, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell and Tim David. </p><p>The team also has experienced bowlers like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa. </p><p>With matches held in Sri Lanka, all-rounders Cooper Conolly and Glenn Maxwell could come in key with their spin.</p><p>Meanwhile, the pace department also has bowlers like Nathan Ellis and Xavier Bartlett, who can exploit the conditions with their variations. </p><p><strong>What could go wrong?</strong></p><p>Australia's "Achilles' Heel" has been playing against spin over the years. Sri Lankan pitches are known to assist tweakers, which could pose problems for their batters. </p><p>With the 'Kangaroos' facing the hosts in the first round and with India being potentially one of their Super 8 stage opponents, the explosive line-up could be found wanting, with no defined anchor. </p><p>Moreover, pacers Hazlewood and Cummins, who missed major part of the Ashes, are coming back after long injury layoffs. There will be an eye on their fitness and form going into the marquee tournament. </p><p><strong>Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026</strong></p><p>Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.</p>