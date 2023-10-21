JOIN US
Home > India > Karnataka

CID probe ordered into death of Kalaburagi BJP worker

Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the suicide of Shivakumara Pujari - the BJP worker - will be probed from all angles and action would be initiated against the guilty.
Last Updated 20 October 2023, 20:23 IST

Tumakuru: Home Minister G Parameshwara has said that the case of Kalaburagi BJP worker ending his life has been entrusted to the CID for investigation.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Parameshwara said that the suicide of Shivakumara Pujari - the BJP worker - will be probed from all angles and action would be initiated against the guilty. 

"Some are alleging that minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil is involved in the case. But, in a case such as this, we cannot answer all allegations. The CID probe is being conducted to unearth the truth," he said.

(Published 20 October 2023, 20:23 IST)
