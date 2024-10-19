CID raids BJP MLC Vallyapure's residence over Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation 'scam'

<p>Kalaburagi: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the multi-crore loan scam in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-bhovi-development-corporation">Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation</a>, conducted a raid on the residence of BJP MLC Sunil Vallyapure at Santosh colony here on Saturday. </p><p>The scam, which occurred in 2021–22, saw the involvement of bureaucrats and middlemen who allegedly swindled large shares of loans under a job scheme for Bhovi community members.</p><p>The BJP leader's son Vinay Vallyapure has been facing charges of misusing Rs 12 crore funds from the corporation. The team of CID officials conducted verification of all documents throughout the day.</p>