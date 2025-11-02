Policy soon to shield Kannadigas' jobs from AI threat: CM Siddaramaiah

<p>Bengaluru: The state government will soon roll out a policy on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to safeguard Kannadigas’ jobs, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Saturday.</p>.<p>Addressing a gathering during the 70th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Siddaramaiah said, “The information technology era has now evolved into the Artificial Intelligence era and is now threatening jobs. To prevent this, we are trying to bring out a policy. The government is also committed to preparing Kannada for such global challenges.”</p>.<p>Amid the government’s move to introduce English medium education from the primary level itself, Siddaramaiah said, “Ignorance of Kannada language in the education system has created several problems. Kannada today is facing a crisis which no other developed language of the world is facing. Children of developed countries think, learn and dream in their mother tongue. But the situation here is completely opposite. Languages like Hindi and English are weakening our children’s talent.”</p>.<p>He opined that there is a need to bring necessary laws to implement mother tongue as the medium of instruction. “Even the Centre has to focus on this,” he said.</p>.<p>On expanding Kannada teaching at madrasas, he said, “Currently, we are teaching Kannada at 180 madrasas and will extend it to 1,500.”</p>.Kannada Rajyotsava awards: CM Siddaramaiah says final list was made by the selection committee.<p>Expressing concern over children’s addiction to mobile phones and other AI-based technologies, Siddaramaiah said that besides government’s education schemes, the role of parents was also important. “The new generation is facing problems which did not exist in the past. Though technology is making a positive impact, it is also leading to anxiety. It is affecting children’s innocence, we need to take care of them,” the CM said.</p>.<p>Siddaramaiah also targeted the Centre by accusing it of causing injustice to the state to the tune of more than Rs 1 lakh crore from various projects including Rs 70,000 crore which had to be released to the state under 15th Finance Commission in the last five years. “The constitutionally bound federal system has been damaged over the past few years with the states’ powers being snatched. There is a need to fight against the Centre’s injustice,” he added. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, for the first time, the Department of School Education and Literacy will organise a mega parents and teachers meeting at government schools across the state on November 14 on the occasion of Children’s Day. Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa announced the scheme on Saturday. </p>.<p>Centre neglecting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged that Centre was betraying Karnataka by not sanctioning developmental oriented schemes. “Though Kannada was granted the classical language status no funds have been provided” the CM said.</p>