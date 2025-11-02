Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Policy soon to shield Kannadigas' jobs from AI threat: CM Siddaramaiah

He opined that there is a need to bring necessary laws to implement mother tongue as the medium of instruction.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 21:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 21:14 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahKarnataka Rajyotsava

Follow us on :

Follow Us