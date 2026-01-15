Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

'As if it's Jantar Mantar': Supreme Court on crowd in Calcutta HC during hearing of ED petitions

As senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mamata Banerjee, began his submissions, the bench said that the incidents in the Calcutta High Court were disturbing.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 13:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 13:41 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtEDcalcutta high court

Follow us on :

Follow Us