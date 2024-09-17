CM Siddaramaiah promises development of Kalyana Karnataka, says planning to develop Kalaburagi into smart-city

He said that funds allocation of Rs Rs 100 crore would be provided.to develop tourism in the Anjanadri Hill and surrounding areas of Koppal district apart from establishing Jeans Apparel Park in Ballari along with common facility center to upgrade it to world-class standards.

Funds of Rs 130 crore are being spent to build administrative buildings in 18 new taluks in Kalyana Karnataka. A bridge-cum-barrage would be built across the Tungabhadra river near Chikkalparvi in Manvi taluk at a cost of Rs 397 crore as per the approval given by the Cabinet.

“Malnutrition is a major issue among women and children in the Kalyana Karnataka districts. Since healthy people are the wealth of a nation, we have developed a health innovation program to improve health in this area. This year, Rs 220 crore in special funding will be provided for proper implementation, including upgrading health centers and hospitals and adding 50 new ambulances. The state cabinet has approved Rs 221 crore to establish a 150-bed children's health unit in Kalaburagi with technical support from the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health. We are moving towards making Kalaburagi a regional health hub to provide high-quality healthcare locally instead of people traveling to distant cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, or Hyderabad”, he said.

Irrigation

The CM said that waste management units have been set up in four districts, and new ones would be established in Raichur and Ballari this year. The government has approved the Yaddalli-Kachuru lift irrigation project in Sedam taluk at a cost of Rs 140 crore.

A new textile park would be launched in Raichur through a public-private partnership. In Basava Kalyan, the state government previously designed and laid the foundation for Anubhava Mantapa. "We have now allocated the necessary funds, and it will be completed and inaugurated by the end of next year," he added.